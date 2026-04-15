Jury selection is underway in Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial.

The process started Tuesday in a Manhattan court, but no jurors have been chosen.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume Wednesday with jurors being question individually in private.

It's the third time that jurors will weigh whether he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

It's a more streamlined proceeding than the array of allegations that were aired at Weinstein's previous trials in New York and Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning producer denies all the accusations.

He declared in court this winter that he had "acted wrongly" but "never assaulted anyone."