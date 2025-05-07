Jury selection in the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

Lawyers agreed at the end of a second day of questioning prospective jurors on Tuesday that the jury can be picked after another day of work.

Lawyers for the 55-year-old entertainer and prosecutors have worked for two days to assemble 35 individuals for a pool of 45 people from whom the jury will be picked.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with leading a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in various crimes, including kidnapping, arson, bribery and sex trafficking.