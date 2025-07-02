The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial says it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul.

The jury was stuck on the top charge, racketeering conspiracy.

Tuesday's partial decision remains under wraps.

Jurors are due to continue deliberating about the racketeering conspiracy charge Wednesday.

Prosecutors, Combs' defense team and Judge Arun Subramanian reasoned that after just two days of deliberations, it was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts.

So rather than taking a partial verdict, Subramanian told the jury to continue weighing the remaining charge.