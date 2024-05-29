NEW YORK - Jurors in Donald Trump's New York hush money trial are expected to begin deliberations after receiving instructions from the judge on the law and the factors they may consider as they strive to reach a verdict in the first criminal case against a former American president.

The deliberations Wednesday will follow a marathon day of closing arguments in which a prosecutor accused Trump of trying to "hoodwink" voters in the 2016 presidential election by participating in a hush money scheme meant to stifle stories he feared would harm his Republican campaign.



Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.



The ex-president has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

