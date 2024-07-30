LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA - Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Jurors have been hearing evidence for seven weeks in the case against Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.



Both men were charged after a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition was found in trailers at Coutts.



The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.



The Crown has argued the two men were going to use the blockade as a launch pad to start a revolution and were prepared to use violence against the RCMP.



The defence has said the accused were worried about losing their individual rights and freedoms, but there was no plan to do police harm.

