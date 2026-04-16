A jury has found that concert giant Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary engaged in an anticompetitive monopoly.

The New York jury decided Wednesday on claims from dozens of U.S. states that the entertainment ticketing behemoth was a monopoly that cost concertgoers and sports fans.

Live Nation Entertainment owns, operates or controls booking for hundreds of venues.

Its subsidiary Ticketmaster is widely considered the world's largest ticket-seller for live events.

The civil case, initially led by the U.S. federal government, accused Live Nation of using its reach to smother competition.

Live Nation said in a statement that the verdict was not the last word on the matter and promised appeals.

A lawyer for the states called it a "great day for antitrust law."