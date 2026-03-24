A California civil jury has found Bill Cosby liable for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 1972.

On Monday, jurors in Santa Monica awarded Donna Motsinger nearly $60 million after a nearly two-week trial.

The amount included $40 million in punitive damages. Motsinger said in a lawsuit filed in 2023 that Cosby invited her to a show, gave her wine and pills.

She says she later woke up at home partly undressed and concluded that Cosby had drugged and raped her.

His lawyers called the claims speculation and say they plan to appeal.

The verdict came nearly five years after Cosby was freed from prison in a criminal case.