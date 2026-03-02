Over the weekend, a jury reached a verdict in the 2023 nightclub shooting in Windsor.

The trial followed an altercation outside a nightclub in downtown Windsor on May 13, 2023. American Raphell Holland was shot in the foot after trying to break up a fight outside of the club.

Ezechiel Thompson, 23 years old, pled not guilty to the charges, which included discharging a firearm with intent and assault causing bodily harm.

Silbert Caron, 26, pled not guilty to charges including aiding or abetting the discharge of a firearm, occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The jury found Caron guilty of discharging a firearm with intent and assault.

Thompson was found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and assault.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein, with files from CTV Windsor’s Sanjay Maru