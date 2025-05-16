Jurors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team have been discharged.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia did not give jurors reasons for her decision.

The trial began in late April and has heard evidence from several witnesses, including the complainant, who testified for nine days.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The events at the heart of the case took place in June 2018 as members of that year's world junior team were in London for a gala marking their championship win.