A jury has begun hearing opening arguments in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York.

Prosecutors and the defense started summarizing their cases Monday shortly after the 12 regular jurors and six alternates were picked.

Federal prosecutors will try to prove that Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires.

Combs has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent but was not illegal.

Combs could get at least 15 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.