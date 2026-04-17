A Windsorite will learn his fate today, four years after he was charged with attempted murder.

Fernando Ratcliffe is now 26 years old, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, five people suffered survivable gunshot wounds while standing out front of a busy bowling alley on a Saturday night.

Ratcliffe's lawyer says the testimony of two co-accused in the investigation was solely based on protecting each other and themselves by pointing the finger at Ratcliffe.

Devin Bains argued Ratcliffe had no reason to retaliate and open fire on the group of strangers because he was not involved in a fight inside the establishment; the two other men with him were involved and injured.

Justice Bruce Thomas said he wants to conclude the four-year old case this week and says he will present his judgment Friday afternoon in Superior Court.