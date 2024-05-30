TORONTO - The University of Toronto's request for a court order to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on its downtown campus is expected to be heard in three weeks.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Markus Koehnen has set a timetable that lists June 19 and 20 as the injunction hearing dates.



The judge acknowledges in a court filing that those dates "do not accommodate" the university's interest in resolving the issue before convocation ceremonies begin in early June but he says a fair opportunity must be given to the respondents to make their case.



The university wants to end the encampment that was set up on May 2 and is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave.



The university is arguing that the encampment prevents others from accessing and enjoying school property, poses health and safety risks and has prompted numerous reports of harassment, hateful speech and violence — claims denied by protest organizers.



The protesters are challenging the injunction request and have refused to leave the site, ignoring a trespass notice issued last week.

