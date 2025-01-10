NEW YORK - President-elect Donald Trump has been sentenced in his New York hush money case, but the judge has declined to impose any punishment.

The sentence pronounced Friday by Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan cements Trump's conviction while freeing him to return to the White House unencumbered by the threat of a jail term or a fine.

It caps a norm-smashing case that saw the Republican convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a payment to bury affair allegations that threatened to cloud his 2016 presidential run.

Yet it didn't hurt him with voters.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal.