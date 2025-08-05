A judge says Sean "Diddy" Combs can't go home from jail to await sentencing on his prostitution-related conviction.

The judge issued a decision Monday to deny the rap and style mogul's latest bid for bail.

Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September. He faced federal charges of coercing girlfriends into having drug-fueled sex marathons with other men.

He was acquitted last month of the top charges, which were racketeering and sex trafficking.

Combs was convicted of two counts of a prostitution-related offense.

He denied all the charges.