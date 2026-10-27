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Josh Morgan re-elected, Londoners vote in 2026 municipal election: Here’s how the night unfolded

By
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
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London Mayor Josh Morgan makes speech after being re-elected

London Mayor Josh Morgan makes speech after being re-elected

London Mayor Josh Morgan re-elected

London Mayor Josh Morgan re-elected

Sarnia will have a new mayor for the first time in nearly 40 years

Sarnia will have a new mayor for the first time in nearly 40 years

Trevor Bazinet elected mayor in Goderich

Trevor Bazinet elected mayor in Goderich

Four in the running for Sarnia mayor as incumbent tries to hold his post

Four in the running for Sarnia mayor as incumbent tries to hold his post

Brent Lale has reaction from the mayoral race in St. Thomas

Brent Lale has reaction from the mayoral race in St. Thomas

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London voters elect their next mayor and city councillors.

Follow along for live updates, election results and reactions from candidates as the votes are counted.

We’ll bring you the latest from the mayoral and council races across the city as results come in.

Follow for LIVE updates below