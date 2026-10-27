Josh Morgan re-elected, Londoners vote in 2026 municipal election: Here’s how the night unfolded

London voters elect their next mayor and city councillors.
Follow along for live updates, election results and reactions from candidates as the votes are counted.
We’ll bring you the latest from the mayoral and council races across the city as results come in.
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London Mayor Josh Morgan re-elected
Londoners have re-elected incumbent Josh Morgan for another term. With 93.8 per cent of polls reported, Morgan leads by 17,681 votes over Stevenson.
Josh Morgan was first elected as London’s 65th mayor in 2022. Previously, he had served two terms as the city councillor for Ward 7 in 2014 and in 2018.
Josh Morgan was first elected as London’s 65th mayor in 2022. Previously, he had served two terms as the city councillor for Ward 7 in 2014 and in 2018.
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Live Coverage
Our live coverage of the London municipal election has ended.
You can rewatch our special coverage.
You can rewatch our special coverage.
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Susan Stevenson thanks voters for their support
Stevenson posted on Facebook, thanking voters for their support in the election, writing in part; "while tonight’s result wasn’t the one we had hoped for, I am incredibly grateful to everyone who put their trust in me and believed in our vision for a better London."
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MP Kayabaga congratulates Mayor Morgan
London West MP Arielle Kayabaga took to social media to offer her congratulations to the incumbent on his re-election, and congratulated councillors representing her area.
Congratulations to Mayor @MayorMorgan on his re-election, and to the councillors elected tonight across London West: Jonathan Sher (Ward 7), Steve Lehman (Ward 8), Anna Hopkins (Ward 9) and Paul Van Meerbergen (Ward 10). I look forward to working together for our community.— Arielle Kayabaga 🇨🇦 (@KayabagaArielle) October 27, 2026
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Ward 10: Paul Van Meerbergen re-elected
Paul Van Meerbergen has been re-elected city councillor, he will be serving his sixth term.
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Ward 6: Sam Trosow re-elected
Sam Trosow has been re-elected and will be returning to city hall for a second term.
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Ward 5: Corrine Rahman elected
Corrine Rahman will be serving her second term at city hall. She was previously elected as the Ward 7 councillor for the 2022-2026 term.
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Ward 9: Anna Hopkins re-elected
The city councillor Anna Hopkins has been re-elected for a fourth term.
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Ward 2: Shawn Lewis re-elected
Shawn Lewis has been re-elected as city councillor. He has been serving as councillor for London’s Argyle area since 2018.
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Ward 14: Jason King elected
A new councillor has been elected for Ward 14. Jason King has lived in London for 31 years.
“I want to help London and Ward 14 be for them what it was for me.”Jason King
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London Mayor Josh Morgan victory speech
After winning the London mayoral election with a lead of over 18 per cent, Morgan delivers his victory speech.
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Ward 13: David Ferreira re-elected
David Ferreira has been re-elected as Ward 13 councillor. He will be serving his second term.
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London Mayor Josh Morgan speaks about his re-election
Upon arrival at his campaign HQ, London Mayor Josh Morgan spoke with CTV's Nick Paparella, "collaboration is key to us solving our biggest challenges and seizing the opportunities of the best mid-size city in this country." Watch the interview below.
Morgan will make his official speech shortly.
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Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza re-elected
Elizabeth Peloza has been re-elected. Peloza has been at city hall for two terms, and she continues going into her third term.
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Ward 8: Steve Lehman re-elected
Steve Lehman continues as city councillor for Ward 8. This will be Lehman's third term in office.
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Ward 11: Skylar Franke re-elected
Skylar Franke has been re-elected. She will be serving her second term as Ward 11 city councillor.
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Ward 1: Hadleigh McAlister re-elected
Hadleigh McAlister has been re-elected has city councillor. McAlister will be serving his second term.
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London Mayor Josh Morgan arrives at campaign HQ
Mayor Morgan has arrived at his HQ at Toboggan downtown - among his first remarks, 'I'm very grateful for the trust that Londoners have put in me."
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'It's a challenging time'
Mayoral candidate Susan Stevenson says people of all ages and backgrounds are struggling with affordability and safety.
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Latest poll numbers
Numbers continue to climb as more polls report - Morgan's lead continues.
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Latest from Stevenson HQ
CTV London's Lauren Stallone has the latest from the headquarters of mayoral candidate Susan Stevenson.
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Londoners looking for stability
Incumbent Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said that Londoners are hoping for stability as they head to the polls.
“I think after 20 years, it is time for us to give a mayor a second term and finish what we started... rather than throwing them all on the shelf to collect dust and going back to square one with new leadership.”Shawn Lewis
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'This day is hard to count as normal'
CTV London's Daryl Newcombe sat down with former London Mayor Ed Holder, and St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston who is not seeking reelection. The pair gave an inside look at what running for office is like, and how election day feels for hopeful candidates.
“You feel cautiously confident - any good candidate would, any serious candidate would.”Ed Holder, Former London Mayor
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What do we need to do to increase voter turnout?
CTV London's Daryl Newcombe sat down with two former mayors to talk about how we can improve voter turnout in municipal elections.
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Morgan's lead grows
Incumbent mayor Josh Morgan's strong start continues, currently leading by more than 4,000 votes.
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What do Londoners think is important?
Patti Dalton with the London and District Labour Council says that campaigning with candidates endorsed by the group overwhelmingly brought one issue to the forefront, "the top issue that I heard about were concerns about housing and homelessness."
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Candidate 'grateful' for experience running for office
CTV London's Nick Paparella caught up with a first time candidate downtown on the night of the municipal election.
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Josh Morgan leads
The Incumbent Mayor Josh Morgan is leading the polls.
In second place, Susan Stevenson and in third place Kirsten Krose.
In second place, Susan Stevenson and in third place Kirsten Krose.
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'I think we're very confident'
CTV London's Nick Paparella was downtown at the incumbent mayor's HQ at Toboggan Brewing - here's the latest from the heart of the city.
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Voting stations close
The voting stations across London have now closed.
At this time, we will wait for results to start rolling in.
At this time, we will wait for results to start rolling in.
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CTV London's Nick Paparella was live from RBC Place, and will be delivering the latest election results throughout the evening.
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London mayor candidates on Election Day
Incumbent Mayor Josh Morgan arrived at his polling station with his 18-year-old daughter.
First-time mayoral candidate Kirsten Krose also brought her daughter along to vote.
Mayoral candidate Susan Stevenson says she voted in the advance polls, and was out canvassing voters instead.
-With files from CTV London's Reta Ismail
First-time mayoral candidate Kirsten Krose also brought her daughter along to vote.
Mayoral candidate Susan Stevenson says she voted in the advance polls, and was out canvassing voters instead.
-With files from CTV London's Reta Ismail
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Still time to vote
There is still some time left to cast your ballot - polling stations are open until 8 p.m. across the city.
Londoners can find voting information on the City of London website.
Londoners can find voting information on the City of London website.
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Where to follow London election results
CTV News London brings you live updates.
We will declare the mayoral winner on this blog, including London council races.
You can watch our special election night coverage on your television. You can also stream that broadcast on CTVNewsLondon.ca.
We will declare the mayoral winner on this blog, including London council races.
You can watch our special election night coverage on your television. You can also stream that broadcast on CTVNewsLondon.ca.
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