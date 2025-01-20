ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns, Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers and the Bills advanced to the AFC championship game with a 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

The Bills hung on when a wide-open Mark Andrews dropped a 2-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson, allowing the ball to bounce off his chest with 1:33 left.

Jackson connected with a sliding Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a chance to tie it.

The Bills advanced to the AFC championship game next Sunday against the conference's top seed, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.