WINNIPEG — Three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews is returning to the NHL and signing with his hometown Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets announced they've agreed to a one-year contract with Toews. The value of his contract was not revealed.

Toews missed the past two NHL seasons after stepping away from hockey, citing the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and long COVID.

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain helped lead the franchise to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010. He also claimed Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Toews has 372 goals and 511 assists in 1,067 career NHL games.

The 37-year-old centre won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward in 2013 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2015.

"I'm grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets," Toews said in a statement. "It's very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons, and I'm eager to join the group and help however I can."