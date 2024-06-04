The Jonas Brothers will be the halftime entertainment at the 2024 Grey Cup game in Vancouver.

The CFL and B.C. Lions made the joint announcement Monday.



The pop-rock band — consisting of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — will make its second appearance in Vancouver in roughly a year. The brothers performed in the city in November 2023 during its tour in support of "The Album."



The Jonas Brothers have sold over 20 million albums globally.



The band has had 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and two Grammy nominations.



The Grey Cup game will be held Nov. 17 at B.C. Place Stadium.

