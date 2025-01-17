WASHINGTON - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will provide an update on Canada's efforts to stop punishing U.S. tariffs this morning following meetings in Washington on border security, trade and investment Thursday.

Joly spent the day meeting with both Republicans and Democrats including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and Idaho Sen. James Risch.

The meetings came days before incoming president Donald Trump takes office and his vow to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was also in Washington this week and said Thursday that the plan for Trump's tariffs is unclear, even among Republican senators and congresspeople.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with premiers in Ottawa Wednesday to discuss the country's response to Trump's tariff threat.

Joly also met Thursday night with outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom she has worked closely in recent years on global issues including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.