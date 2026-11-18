OTTAWA – Following public scrutiny over automaker Stellantis’ sale of its Brampton, Ont. plant, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is set to meet with the company once again on Friday, her office tells CTV News.

According to Joly’s press secretary Mathis Denis, the meeting will be with Stellantis Global CEO Antonio Filosa, along with officials from the Ontario government and the union Unifor in Toronto.

The potentially high-stakes meeting comes as the federal government faces questions over its involvement in and knowledge of the plant sale prior to the announcement last week.

After months of speculation, Stellantis announced its plan to sell its Brampton plant — which has been idled since 2023 — to Roshel, a Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer. More than 2,200 workers have been on lay-off pay.

The federal government initially expressed outrage at the announcement of the sale, and pledged to hold the company accountable, with Prime Minister Mark Carney calling the move a “betrayal,” and Joly threatening to sue Stellantis if it sells the plant. Carney a day later called the sale a “partial solution.”

Multiple sources, however, have told CTV News that senior officials within both the Prime Minister’s Office and Joly’s office were aware of the proposed sale for months, and behind the scenes, did not stand in the way of it advancing.

Lobby records also show high-level meetings between government officials and Stellantis and Roshel in the months leading up to the sale.

Late last week, however, despite threatening to sue, Joly said the federal government would also offer Stellantis an “aggressive package” to prevent the sale, and she did not rule out more taxpayer money going to the company.

“If it’s to save the plant, we would be actually doing what we’ve done with Ford, what we’ve done with Honda, and what we’ve done with Toyota, and what we’re willing to do with all automakers and auto suppliers that are affected by the tariffs,” Joly said in an interview with CTV Question Period on Sunday.

In 2022, the federal government committed up to $529 million to Stellantis to retool both its plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ont. Records show $222 million had been paid out as of March 2025. Stellantis has offered to pay back $24 million to the federal government.

CTV News has reached out to Stellantis for comment on Friday’s meeting.

With files from CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos, Marieke Walsh and Spencer Van Dyk