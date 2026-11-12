Joly set to hold meeting in Toronto with Stellantis, union and Ontario minister

TORONTO — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is set to hold a four-way meeting today with automaker Stellantis, the union representing its more than 9,000 workers in Canada, and representatives of the Ontario government.

The discussions in Toronto come days after Stellantis announced it was selling its Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel for an undisclosed amount.

More than 2,000 workers have been laid off from the plant since it was idled in 2023.

Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley, left, and Unifor National President Lana Payne exchange a negotiation binder to mark the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Stellantis, in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRES... Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley, left, and Unifor National President Lana Payne exchange a negotiation binder to mark the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Stellantis, in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan (Sammy Kogan)

Collective bargaining negotiations between Stellantis and Unifor broke down in September after the automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with Roshel to target a sale of the facility.

Unifor national president Lana Payne has called the sale a “worst-case scenario,” as she says Stellantis “betrayed our members with an underhanded deal to sell the plant and walk away from its commitments to these workers.”

Joly’s office denied reports late Wednesday that she was involved in negotiations that led to the deal, saying the minister never met with Roshel.

Feds will use ‘full force of the law’ to bring justice to workers: Joly Industry Minister Melanie Joly says Stellantis decided to go ahead and violate its contract, and the federal government will use the ‘full force of the law.’

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press