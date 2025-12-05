Industry Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is serving Stellantis a notice of default after the automaker shifted some of its production to the United States.

Stellantis announced in October it was moving planned production of its Jeep Compass from Brampton, Ont. to Illinois.

Joly told the standing committee on international trade today the move breaches federal contracts tied to manufacturing in Brampton and Windsor, Ont.

She says the contract for federal funds for a Windsor battery plant included a job guarantee in Brampton.

Ottawa last month launched a dispute resolution process against Stellantis.

The production shift was announced after U.S. President Donald Trump upended the North American automobile industry with his tariffs.