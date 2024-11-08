OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will stand firm on its plan to rein in the number of newcomers entering the country, despite concerns that Donald Trump's re-election could spur an influx of migrants from the U.S.

Trump's decisive win this week immediately launched discussions about the border because he has promised mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Anti-immigration policies and rhetoric during his first administration prompted a surge of migrants into Canada, in particular at a rural border road in Quebec.

Canada recently announced plans to cut back on the number of newcomers, and Joly says that won't change even if the situation at the U.S. border does change.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa needs a plan that will prepare for an influx of migrants in a humanitarian way.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today revived a Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee that hadn't met since Trump left office in 2021, which includes Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc.