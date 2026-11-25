Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says discussions with Stellantis are continuing in Toronto as the government works to find a solution for workers at the automaker’s idled Brampton assembly plant.

In a statement to social media, Joly said she had a “productive meeting” with a Stellantis negotiator Tuesday night.

She said federal and provincial officials, Unifor and Stellantis’ negotiating team are continuing those discussions on Wednesday in Toronto.

“There is a lot of noise,” Joly wrote. “Our government is fully focused on finding a solution for the workers in Brampton.”

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly Industry Minister Mélanie Joly statement posted to threads on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2026.

Joly did not provide further details about the discussions.

Meanwhile, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown echoed the minister’s comments online, also citing a “productive meeting” regarding the plant’s future.

“Our priority is clear: a deal that brings vehicle production back to Brampton, and gets as many Unifor Local 1285 members as possible back to work,” he wrote in a social media post Wednesday morning.

Joly Brown A photo of Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown (via @patrickbrownont on X)

The latest update comes just one day after CTV News learned the automaker is suing Unifor, alleging the union has blocked access to the property and prevented environmental assessment work from proceeding ahead of the proposed sale.

In a statement of claim filed Nov. 19, Stellantis alleged union representatives blocked entrances with trucks, pylons and people carrying Unifor flags. The company is seeking an injunction to stop the alleged obstruction.

Unifor National President Lana Payne has said the union is continuing to push for a different outcome, calling the sale “unacceptable,” in a statement to CTV News.

The plant has been idle since 2023, with more than 2,200 workers on layoff pay.

Stellantis announced an agreement to sell the plant to Canadian defence contractor Roshel on Nov. 9, with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.