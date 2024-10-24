OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is attending a conference on Lebanon as leaders try to help the country cope with the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's effort to match donations for humanitarian needs in Lebanon is still $1 million short of its goal with 10 days to go.

France is hosting a meeting of ministers from dozens of countries in Paris today with the theme of supporting Lebanon's people and sovereignty.

The meeting has three priorities, including the need to respect a 2006 United Nations motion that called for an end to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as boosting support for Lebanese institutions like the army.

But most of the focus has been on the need for emergency relief, and France says today's conference has raised US$1 billion in pledges.

Canada has not announced new funding, but Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa has allocated just under $50 million to Lebanon this year in humanitarian aid.