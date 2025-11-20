A tentative agreement reached between the John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC) and OPSEU Local 170 has now been fully ratified.

The membership vote took place on Tuesday, which received support from the employees.

It's unclear what the percentage of those in favour of the deal was.

The JMCC Board of Directors voted on Wednesday and were in support of the ratified deal as well.

A labour disruption was possible on Nov. 13 if a new contract agreement couldn't be reached, however the tentative deal was reached the day prior.

The union represents 95 frontline staff at the centre. It's a two-year deal with increases to the total compensation package of wages and benefits.

JMCC serves approximately 4,000 children per year with services like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, autism support, and more.

AM800 News reached out to the union regarding the percentage of those in favour and details of the tentative deal, however did not get a response.