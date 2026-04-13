A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

John Fogerty is bringing 'The Legacy Tour' to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, August 20.

Fogerty is a GRAMMY winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He's also known as the frontman for Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) and has sold over 100 million records as a solo artist and with CCR.

Fogerty last performed in Windsor in September 2022.

Tickets go on sale for August's show on Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday.