John Cena has announced his retirement from professional wrestling after two decades in the ring.

The wrestler-turned-actor told World Wrestling Entertainment fans in Toronto that the 2025 season would be his last.



He promised a farewell tour with dozens of dates and an epic final fight.



Cena assured fans he would remain involved with the wrestling franchise that launched his career.



He told reporters after the event that he feels physically "at my end" but that doesn't mean he needs to distance himself from the sport he loves.



Cena is a 16-time WWE champion and action movie star.

