The winner has been announced in the 2nd Annual Burger Battle put on by the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland.

Joe Schmoe's in LaSalle has taken the top spot with passport holders giving the restaurant the most points in the competition.



The winning restaurant was announced on Facebook Live on Wednesday evening.



This year 680 passports were sold, with total funds raised topping $13,500, and passport holders were treated to a "buy one get one free" burger meal.



Organizers say this was a big win for the restaurants that participated.



Chair of the event, Ann Hetherington, say the impact for local restaurants is huge.



"With every passport holder going to at least one restaurant that means that a minimum of 15,000 burgers were consumed at our 11 participating restaurants," she continued, "With this promotion happening during the winter months, it gets people out and discovering restaurants they may never have gone to."



The contest was developed by the Windsor-Roseland Rotary Club to raise funds for charities in the community.



The participating restaurants included:



- Joe Schmoe's, LaSalle (2024 Champion)



- Walkerville Eatery, Windsor (2023 Champion)

- River's Edge Tap House, Windsor

- Thirsty Butler, Windsor

- Sandy's Riverside Grill, Windsor

- 519 Beer House, Windsor

- Smoke N Spice (2 locations), Windsor

- Harbour House, Windsor

- Crave Family Grill and Pub, Leamington

- Wolfhead Distillery, Amherstburg

Restaurant owner Candace Lavigne says they're thrilled to be voted Windsor-Essex's best burger by the passport holders in the community.



She says they saw a lot of new faces, which has been a great boost to their business during the winter months.



"Thank you to everyone who came in, enjoyed burgers and voted for us," she said.



Lavigne says they're already preparing for next year.



"Oh yeah, I actually just read a message from the Thirsty Butler and they said 'I guess we're just going to have to win next year' so it's on! I love it."



Passports for the 3rd Annual Burger Battle will be available in December 2024, and organizers say the anticipation is that more restaurants will join the fundraiser.

