Essex County Council has voted for Joe Bachetti to serve as the county warden over the next four years. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

For the next four years, Joe Bachetti will serve as warden of Essex County.

Essex County Council members tapped Bachetti, Tecumseh’s mayor, in an anonymous vote Wednesday night.

Bachetti and Rob Shepley, the deputy mayor of Essex, were the lone councillors to put their name forward for the warden’s race.

Ahead of the vote, each member of council was sworn in as a Councillor of Essex County.

Priorities for the incoming Warden include securing funding for an overpass at County Road 22 and Manning Road and continuing progress on the Fancsy Family Hospital.

Joe Bachetti - Nov 2026 Essex County Council has voted for Joe Bachetti to serve as the county warden over the next four years. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

At the same time, Bachetti noted they want to ensure service levels keep up with the growing population.

“Your day-to-day services, right. Long-Term care, we have our EMS that we need to take care of, so, you know, we’re going to take it in stride, and again, hopefully that will continue in the positive direction that we’ve been at,” Bachetti said.

Bachetti will take the reins from Hilda MacDonald, who was elected as county warden in 2022, serving as the first female warden in the county’s history.

MacDonald, who was recently re-elected as the mayor of Leamington, announced last spring she would not run for the warden’s seat and felt it was time for someone else to have a chance at the gavel.

On Wednesday night, Bachetti acknowledged MacDonald helped rid the county of the belief that each municipality is in competition with each other.

Joe Bachetti - Nov 2026 Essex County Council has voted for Joe Bachetti to serve as the county warden over the next four years. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“So, when you come into this chamber, you’re representing the County of Essex, you’re not here representing your member municipality,” he said.

“So aside from that, the strategic plan that we initiated, those are all things that, you know, under her leadership, we were able to implement.”

The first test for the new term of council will be the deliberation of the county’s 2027 budget.

Bachetti said council will be tasked with finding a balance between what’s “affordable” for residents while maintaining the levels of service “everyone’s come to expect.”

“We’re going to have to make some tough decisions. There’s, there’s going to be, pressures, financial pressures coming at us, and as a whole, we have to think what’s best for the region.”

Michael Akpata, the deputy mayor of LaSalle, was selected to serve as the county’s deputy warden.

Akpata and Tracey Bailey, the mayor of Lakeshore, were the only two councillors who put their name forward.

Essex County Council’s next meeting is set for Dec. 2.