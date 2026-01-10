The help wanted sign is up at Anchor Danly.

The local manufacturer on Ouellette Avenue is holding a job fair on Saturday, January 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Vice President of Human Resources Janette Emerson says the company has a lot of open positions available.

She says open positions include production supervisor, maintenance supervisor, wielders, CNC machinists, grinders as well as flex positions.

"There will be four of us recruiting, available to do interviews on the spot," says Emerson. "We have a lot of open positions that we're seeking to fill right now."

She says all the positions are full-time.

"If you have some experience and you're willing to give it a shot, and you have lots of positive can-do attitude, we would love to have you," she says.

Emerson says interviews will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

"It's important to have your resume, and we'll try and get through everybody about 10-15 minute interviews per person," says Emerson.

She says if you're attending the job fair, enter through the front lobby entrance.

In 2022, Anchor Danly celebrated its 100th anniversary.