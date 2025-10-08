The first wife of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, Joan Kennedy, died Wednesday at the age of 89.

She endured the assassinations of two brothers-in-law and stood by her husband through the Chappaquiddick scandal as well as through his failed 1980 run for president.

The couple divorced in 1982.

She worked for the mentally challenged and other causes but also struggled with mental health issues and alcoholism herself for much of her life, including several drunk driving arrests.

Her son Patrick Kennedy praised her as a classically trained pianist and advocate for addiction recovery who helped break stigma and inspired others to seek help.