Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being part of its NFL coverage for most of the network's 31 years.

The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."

He said he had been thinking about retiring for four or five years.

He said he would miss the people he's worked with and called it a great run.

Johnson worked alongside hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

As a coach, he won consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.