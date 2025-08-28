A freaky fast food chain is expanding further into Canada and will be bringing a location to Windsor.

Jimmy John's, known for their sandwiches and pickles, has announced a dozen new stores that will open across the country by the end of 2025.

They include in Windsor, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Edmonton, Barrie, and additional locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

The chain opened a second location on Wednesday at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls and says it's part of a wave of new locations.

The menu features both cold and toasted sandwiches made with fresh meat, sliced vegetables and bread that is baked throughout the day.

"We have a big appetite for opening new stores because we know how much our fellow Canadians appreciate a fantastic-tasting sandwich with fresh ingredients," says Peter Mammas, the visionary behind Jimmy John's introduction and expansion across Canada. "We're always on the hunt for the world's best food brands and are committed to making these available right here in our country. And Jimmy John's is right up there - pickle or not."