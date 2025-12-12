A new fast food chain will open its doors in Windsor today.

Windsor's first-ever Jimmy John's will open at 11 a.m.

To make the grand opening, the first 100 guests will receive a free sandwich.

The chain is best known for their sandwiches of freshly sliced meats, cheeses, and vegetables, and pickles. The menu features both cold and toasted sandwiches made on fresh bread that is baked throughout the day.

The Jimmy John's is located on Division Road between Sydney Avenue and Marentette Avenue.

Kim Slongo, Director of Operations for Jimmy John's Canada, says they're really excited to open the doors.

"We're giving away a free 6-inch sandwich to the first 100 guests at the restaurant along with a 16-ounce fountain drink. I would suggest guests showing up early, we do tend to get a line-up prior to opening."

She says they've been hearing the buzz from the community.

"Since announcing the acquisition we've heard a lot of interest from the Windsor area... just with the proximity to the border, and how familiar the Windsor community is with Jimmy John's in the U.S. So, I think there was a lot of brand recognition immediately in the Windsor community."

Slongo says the menu is nearly identical to the U.S. menu.

"The guests are going to be able to get their favourites that they already know and love from Jimmy John's: the Italian Night Club, the Turkey Tom... some of those classics. And then they're going to see some new signature sandwiches such as the Chicken Bacon Ranch, and the Meatball Parmesan."

This location is expected to create approximately 20 new jobs.

The location will be open daily between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The American company has slowly been expanding into Canada, with locations opening in Winnipeg, Ottawa, Edmonton, Barrie, and Toronto.