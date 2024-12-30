ATLANTA - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died. He was 100 years old and had spent roughly 22 months in hospice care.

The Georgia peanut farmer served one turbulent term in the White House before building a reputation as a global humanitarian and champion of democracy.

He defeated President Gerald Ford in 1976 promising to restore trust in government but lost to Ronald Reagan four years later amid soaring inflation, gas station lines and the Iran hostage crisis.

He and his wife Rosalynn then formed The Carter Center, and he earned a Nobel Peace Prize while making himself the most internationally engaged of former presidents.

The Carter Center said he died peacefully Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.