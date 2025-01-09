WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was honored with the pageantry of a funeral in the nation's capital before a second service in his tiny Georgia hometown that launched a Depression-era farm boy to the world stage.

The dual funerals Thursday conclude six days of national funeral rites for the 39th president who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden eulogized Carter in Washington.

Carter's other living successors attended along with other dignitaries.

His afternoon funeral in Plains, Georgia, is a small affair limited to family, friends and members of Maranatha Baptist Church.

Carter will be buried alongside his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, in the same town where they were born, lived most of their lives and died.