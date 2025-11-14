Police are looking for two suspects after $5,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in Windsor.

Police say two people were captured on surveillance footage breaking into a storage facility on Walker Road at Seminole Street just before midnight on October 28th.

Once inside, investigators say a storage locker was entered and jewelry was stolen.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a slim build. At the time of the offence, he was operating a black electric scooter with a Gotrax decal on the handlebar.

The second suspect is a white male with an average build who was wearing a medical mask, dark coat, black shirt with white writing on the front, dark grey pants, black boots, and carrying a dark backpack.