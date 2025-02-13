The New York Jets announced they told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are moving on without him next season.
While Rodgers hasn't said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge have officially ruled out a return to New York.
In a statement issued by the team, the Jets said they met with the 41-year-old quarterback last week and informed him of their plans.
The four-time MVP is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season.
He has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract.
For everything you’ve given us the past two years, thank you 8 🤟 pic.twitter.com/JvPneWMgEI— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 13, 2025