The New York Jets announced they told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are moving on without him next season.

While Rodgers hasn't said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge have officially ruled out a return to New York.

In a statement issued by the team, the Jets said they met with the 41-year-old quarterback last week and informed him of their plans.

The four-time MVP is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season.

He has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract.