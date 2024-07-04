SEATTLE - Jessica Campbell will become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL franchise after the Seattle Kraken hired her as an assistant coach Wednesday.

Campbell has spent the past two seasons working as an assistant coach for Seattle's AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley alongside head coach Dan Bylsma, who was hired in late May to take over the head job with the Kraken.



Campbell was a decorated player in the NCAA, the Canadian Women's Hockey League and Canada's women's national team, with whom she won silver at the 2015 world championship.



