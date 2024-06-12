Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, has died.

The Los Angeles Clippers say West died Wednesday morning with his wife, Karen, by his side.



He was 86.



West was nicknamed "Mr. Clutch" for his late-game exploits as a player, and he won both NBA and Olympic titles.



He was an All-Star in all 14 of his NBA seasons and won the 1972 championship with the Lakers.



West was later the general manger of eight Lakers championship teams.



Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side. pic.twitter.com/iMwOXmCT2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024