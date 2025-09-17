Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield is leaving the ice cream brand after 47 years.

He says the freedom the company used to have to speak up on social issues has been stifled.

Co-founder Ben Cohen posted Greenfield's letter on social media platform X on Greenfield's behalf.

Greenfield said that he felt the independence the brand had to speak on social issues and events was lost to Unilever.

A spokesperson for The Magnum Ice Cream Company says it will be forever grateful to Greenfield for his contributions to Ben & Jerry's, but it is not aligned with his viewpoint.