WASHINGTON - Tim Walz and JD Vance will face off on the debate stage tonight in a matchup political experts say is likely to focus on who's too weird for the White House.

Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, and Vance, the Republican senator from Ohio, will exchange barbs during the only debate for vice-presidential hopefuls ahead of November's election.



Walz made it to national prominence by labelling the Republican ticket "weird," particularly pointing to his rival's comments about abortion and so-called childless cat ladies.



Todd Graham, a professor of debate at Southern Illinois University, says both have three objectives: defend the top of their ticket, attack the top of the other ticket and prove they are capable of being president if they had to step in.



Political experts have said Vice-President Kamala Harris dominated the presidential debate last month by prodding Donald Trump into tirades far from the his intended goals of focusing on immigration and the economy.



Aaron Kall, the director of debate for the University of Michigan, says it's unlikely Vance will fall for the same strategy and tonight's debate will lean more into policy.

