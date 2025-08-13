With a potential strike at Air Canada, it's business as usual at YQG Windsor International Airport.

President and CEO Mark Galvin says Air Canada flights out of Windsor are operated by Jazz and those flights will continue to operate as normal.

"Our flights, Air Canada flights here are operated by Jazz and those flights will continue to operate as normal but I would always suggest to any passenger to check all their flights because the situation is very fluid particularly if you're connecting to always check your flights and to see if there's any impact on any flight that you're on," says Galvin.

He says Jazz is a third party that operates on behalf of Air Canada.

"That's not directly affected but again, there can always be secondary impacts," says Galvin. "So I would always say to any passenger in this kind of situation, just be diligent and keep checking your flight numbers so you can be updated as to status and your emails if you're on the contact and if you have any emails from the airline."

Galvin says Air Canada is contacting people if their flights are impacted.

"I would just say for everyone just to keep your diligence and check your flights, check any flight that you're on whether it's a flight from Windsor to Toronto or if it's connecting beyond there. So you can keep getting the status updates from the airline."

The union representing roughly 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants issued 72-hour strike notice and could walk off the job on Saturday.

The airline says it will gradually suspend flights starting Thursday.

The first flights will be cancelled Thursday, with more on Friday and a complete cessation of flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge by the weekend.

Customers whose flights are cancelled will be notified and they will be eligible for a full refund.

Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz and PAL Airlines will continue to operate as normal.