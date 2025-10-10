The Toronto Blue Jays will find out who they will play in the American League Championship Series after tonight's Game 5 of the Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, with Detroit winning 9-3 on Wednesday to force a decisive game.

Detroit will send ace Tarik Skubal to the mound. He is 1-0 with a 1.84 earned-run average and 23 strikeouts in the post-season.

Seattle has not named its starter, though both George Kirby and Luis Castillo are on normal rest.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m.

The Blue Jays advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2016 after beating New York 3-1 in a Division Series.

Game 1 of the ALCS goes Sunday in Toronto.