ARLINGTON, Texas - Boston's Jarren Duran, the All-Star MVP, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning and the American League beat the National League 5-3 for its 10th win in the past 11 All-Star Games.

Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes pitched a hitless first for the NL, twice hitting 100 mph, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the third for a 3-0 lead.



Juan Soto hit a two-run double and scored on David Fry's single for the AL to tie the score in the third, and Duran went deep off Cincinnati's Hunter Greene.



Oakland right-hander Mason Miller got the win after throwing a 103.6 mph fastball in his perfect inning.



Hard-throwing Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase struck out two in the ninth for the save.

Jarren Duran homers to make it 5 unanswered runs for the AL squad! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/jRiI8d8EfE — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024