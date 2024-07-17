ARLINGTON, Texas - Boston's Jarren Duran, the All-Star MVP, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning and the American League beat the National League 5-3 for its 10th win in the past 11 All-Star Games.
Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes pitched a hitless first for the NL, twice hitting 100 mph, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Juan Soto hit a two-run double and scored on David Fry's single for the AL to tie the score in the third, and Duran went deep off Cincinnati's Hunter Greene.
Oakland right-hander Mason Miller got the win after throwing a 103.6 mph fastball in his perfect inning.
Hard-throwing Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase struck out two in the ninth for the save.
