RICHMOND HILL — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales in January fell amid winter storms and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

The firm estimates 114,000 vehicles were sold in January, down 2.9 per cent from last year.

It says January 2025 was a tough comparison. The first month of last year matched 2018 as the strongest January on record.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says January is usually the smallest sales month of the year and one of the least reliable in terms of predicting market directions.

He says despite the headwinds from economic uncertainty and challenging weather, the first month of 2026 exceeded expectations.

The auto sector faces uncertainty ahead of the review of the trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico later this year.