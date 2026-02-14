The owner of Janette Florist is expecting a busy weekend.

Brandi Sullivan says her shop is fully booked with pre-orders but will still have flowers available for pickup on Valentine's Day.

She says with Valentine's Day falling on a Saturday, her shop saw more deliveries scheduled for Friday.

"Sometimes a lot of people are going out for dinner and things like that, so sometimes florists are not as busy as during the week, but we are seeing a lot of Friday deliveries so they can go to the workplace and things like that," says Sullivan.

She says it's a lot of work, but her team is ready to roll.

"It is almost always a last-minute holiday, so men tend to be a little bit last-minute, but we always have, like, cash and carry available, stuff ready to go that we've been prepping for the last couple of days, and we just have a large selection ready to go for handpicking," she says.

Sullivan says red roses are still popular on Valentine's Day.

"That's the number one flower we sell, but we do see a lot of mixes as well, but it's always been a fan favourite," says Sullivan.

She Sullivan says customers know how fast they book up and made sure to get their pre-orders in.

Sullivan says there will be a large variety of flowers available for pick up on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Janette Florist is located in the 600 block of Janette Ave., between Wyandotte St. W. and Elliott St. W.