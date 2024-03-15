PONTIAC, Mich. - The father of a Michigan school shooter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.



It's the second jury conviction against Ethan Crumbley's parents, who were accused of failing to secure a gun at home and doing nothing to solve his mental health problems.



Ethan killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021.



The Crumbleys were the first U.S. parents to be charged in a mass school shooting.



Jennifer Crumbley was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in February.



Ethan, now 17 years old, is serving a life sentence for murder and terrorism.

