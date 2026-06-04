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Jalen Brunson scores 30, Knicks steal Game 1 of NBA Finals from Spurs

By
The Canadian Press
AM800-News-NBA-New York Knicks-Karl-Anthony Towns.jpg New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) yells during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio. ( (AP Photo/Eric Gay) )

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The New York Knicks’ winning streak lives on, and they struck first in the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the finals on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby had 17 points for New York - which has won 12 consecutive playoff games, the seventh team to have such a streak in NBA history.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, but he shot 6 for 21 from the field in his finals debut.