Jalen Brunson scores 30, Knicks steal Game 1 of NBA Finals from Spurs

The New York Knicks’ winning streak lives on, and they struck first in the NBA Finals.
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Knicks erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the finals on Wednesday night.
OG Anunoby had 17 points for New York - which has won 12 consecutive playoff games, the seventh team to have such a streak in NBA history.
Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, but he shot 6 for 21 from the field in his finals debut.